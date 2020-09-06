Troopers investigating Edwardsville homicide

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — State police are asking for help cracking a homicide case in Luzerne County.
Investigators say John Evans, 29, of East Stroudsburg, was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
According to police, Evans and another man were sitting in a parked SUV near the Hilltop Apartments on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville when someone fired 12 shots into the vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact the Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Station at 570-697-2000, or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 800-4PA-TIPS.