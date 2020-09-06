Troopers investigating Edwardsville homicide

The victim was shot in a vehicle early Saturday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — State police are asking for help cracking a homicide case in Luzerne County.

Investigators say John Evans, 29, of East Stroudsburg, was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to police, Evans and another man were sitting in a parked SUV near the Hilltop Apartments on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville when someone fired 12 shots into the vehicle.