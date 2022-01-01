Eating for good luck in 2022

One restaurant is serving up a New Year's tradition - pork and sauerkraut.

LUZERNE, Pa. — The New Year started with phones ringing at The Grille in Luzerne Borough.

The restaurant is serving up a New Year's tradition - pork and sauerkraut.

Tradition says that if you have pork on New Year's Day, you'll have good luck financially for the rest of the year.

Workers at The Grille say they've seen tons of customers today, all searching for some better luck in 2022.

"So I guess if you have pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day, you'll have good luck for the year. So everyone needs some good luck for 2022. The past two years have been tough for everyone. So hopefully, moving in 2022, we can have good luck for everyone," said Sabrina Seitz, a waitress at The Grille.

Last year, The Grille was only open for takeout.

Employees say they're even busier this year now that the dining room has reopened.