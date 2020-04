The horses made their way around the borough near the Pond Hill Fire Department distributing the treats to families with kids.

WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. — It was horses, not the Easter Bunny, delivering eggs in Luzerne County.

Neighbors decided to surprise the kids in their neighborhood by spreading candy-filled Easter eggs on horseback.

The horses made their way around the borough near the Pond Hill Fire Department distributing the treats to families with kids.