The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department had to reschedule their hunt due to coronavirus.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's a few months overdue, but it was better later than never for an Easter egg hunt.

So it was the big day for kids to find some candy and meet the bunny at the Fire Department along Watson Street.