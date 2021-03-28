Easter Bunny visits drive-thru style in Luzerne County

Families drove through the fire hall to get a basket full of Easter candy.

The bunny had a busy day on Sunday.

A drive-thru Easter party was held at Jenkins Township Fire Hall.

Because of the rain, families drove through the fire hall to get a basket full of Easter candy and stuffed animals.

Kids were also able to take a socially distant photo with the Easter Bunny.

"They're so excited. The parents are so grateful because some of them come upon hardship and can't provide a lot for their children, so it's just a wonderful feeling to give back to our community who supports our functions throughout the year," said Virginia Linskey with the Jenkins Township Recreation Board.