Easter Bunny visits drive-thru style in Luzerne County

The bunny had a busy day on Sunday.
A drive-thru Easter party was held at Jenkins Township Fire Hall.
Because of the rain, families drove through the fire hall to get a basket full of Easter candy and stuffed animals.
Kids were also able to take a socially distant photo with the Easter Bunny.
"They're so excited. The parents are so grateful because some of them come upon hardship and can't provide a lot for their children, so it's just a wonderful feeling to give back to our community who supports our functions throughout the year," said Virginia Linskey with the Jenkins Township Recreation Board.
Volunteers were able to give out a thousand dollars worth of candy at the drive-thru event thanks to donations from Luzerne County's community.