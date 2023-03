A fire wrecked a trailer early Wednesday morning in Foster Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews called to an early morning fire Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out inside the trailer on Hess Lane in Foster Township around 4 a.m.

One man was inside at the time; he made it out okay.

The trailer is destroyed.

A state police fire marshal is looking for a cause here in Luzerne County.