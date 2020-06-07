Early morning fire destroys home in Luzerne County

A woman and her five kids need a new place to stay after a fire broke out early Monday morning at a home on South River Street in Conyngham Township.

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Firefighters from two counties are on the scene of a fire in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday along South River Street in Conyngham Township.

The first ones here reported flames shooting from the building.

Neighbors tell us the building is an old hotel, converted into a home, and several people lived here, including a mother and her five children.

The building collapsed, and it's a total loss.