For those rooting on the Eagles in parts of northeastern and central Pennsylvania, Super Bowl celebrations came to a somber end Sunday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The NEPA Bird Gang hosted a watch party Sunday night at Rodano's in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Even though the game didn't end the way they wanted, some fans are looking ahead.

Super Bowl 57 was the third-highest-scoring Super Bowl, and the Philadelphia Eagles scored the most points by a losing team.