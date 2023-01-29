Eagles fans gather in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's off to the Superbowl for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon and will make their second trip to the Superbowl in six years.
Members of the Eagle's fan club, the 'NEPA Bird Gang', gathered at Rodano's to watch the momentous occasion.
The bird gang has big watch parties for every game of the season, and the anticipation was higher than ever on Sunday.
"Shout outs to Nick Sirianni, too, he's a player's coach, and the culture of coaching is changing now, so to see somebody like that who cares about his players. I mean, upon the level of respect that the coaches show those players on the Eagles and the way they're actually playing right now, you can just tell that the coaches care for them from top to bottom," said Nathan Bowden, member of 'NEPA Bird Gang.'
Rodano's also offered beer and food specials for Eagles fans Sunday afternoon in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
