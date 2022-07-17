Spreading awareness on organ donation

Logan Price's grandfather received an organ transplant and was able to spend more time with his family and friends because of it.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A boy from Luzerne County is trying to earn his eagle scout rank and the topic he picked for his project is very personal to him.

Logan price set up shop at the Mountain Top Rotary Farmer's Market at Crestwood High School.

His project is to spread information and awareness on organ donation.

Price's grandfather received an organ transplant and was able to spend more time with his family and friends because of it.

"I was able to meet him, he met all his grandkids, he went to my parents' wedding. He just overall, he was a great guy. And with that 15 extra years, he lived a lot. He did a lot of things with his family," said Price.

Logan will be back at the farmer's market on July 31 continuing his information campaign in Luzerne County.