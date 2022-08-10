Eagle Scout cleanup at Dupont Borough Park

The park in Luzerne County received some much-needed TLC thanks to a local Eagle Scout Service Project.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUPONT, Pa. — Logan Bryan with Troop 316 organized a community cleanup at Dupont Borough Park so more families in Luzerne County can take advantage of the space.

Volunteers repainted fences, sanded picnic tables, stained the rockwall, and covered all of the grafitti.

Bryan has been working toward becoming an Eagle Scout for the past 11 years and says he's happy to see his hard work pay off.

"I've always been thinking, 'I'm gonna get my Eagle Scout, I'm gonna do this project,' but to actually see this project unfold, getting all the work done and seeing how big my merit badge has gotten, it's a weird feeling, to say the least," said Bryan, Troop 316 Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.

Bryan added that he wanted to transform a park he used to be scared to go to as a kid, into a place everyone in the community can enjoy.