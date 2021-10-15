Duvall Leatherworks expanding its operations

From Kingston to Hanover Township, the local leather artisan business is growing despite the pandemic.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The variety of leather products inside Duvall Leatherworks might surprise you, especially when you learn it's all handcrafted in Luzerne County.

"We only sell products that we make, so there's nothing in here that didn't come from our hands, our design our thought process," explained owner Nick Duvall who started the business in 2005.

The craftsmanship is one of the reasons Nick Duvall says his business is expanding instead of downsizing, like so many others, because of the pandemic.

"For the most part, we're doing pretty well. Our online sales have spiked tremendously, and we've been shipping all over the country, pretty regularly," said Duvall.

So much so that Duvall has moved his artisan operations into a 6,000 square foot space in Hanover Township, where there is plenty of space for machinery, work stations, storage and innovation.

He'll keep his Kingston space for a store only.

"It was not possible anymore for us to make the quantity of things that we do," he added.

Duvall tells Newswatch 16 he didn't only need to expand because he needed more space for more products and ingenuity, but he also needed space for more employees that he's hiring.