During health crisis, cleaning companies busy

Deep cleaning becomes more of a priority at businesses

LAFLIN, Pa. — Workers for Stanley Steemer in Luzerne County are busy cleaning businesses all over.

Calls for jobs inside people's homes have plunged, but commercial calls are coming in steadily.

"They're just trying to reassure their employees that they're doing everything in their part that they're showing up to a clean and safe building," said Jeffrey Trisciani, who owns Stanley Steemer in Laflin and other locations around the country.

ServPro is a company that has cleaned school buildings during the threat of coronavirus and Sheetz in Kingston Township after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Stanley Steemer employees have been spraying down surfaces with disinfectant, then sanitizing surfaces.

They also do it to keep themselves safe.

"We fog our building every weekend. We fog the vans. I'll shoot a message, so they know. We're wiping down all the light switches, doorknobs, we're handing out all the protective gear, masks in the trucks, gloves."

Some customers are asking Stanley Steemer to send just one worker instead of two.

This crisis has so many on edge and worried about health and safety.