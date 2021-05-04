Dunkin' reopens in Wilkes-Barre

After months of being closed, the Dunkin' on Public Square has reopened.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — "The flag on the window says, 'Dunkin' Now Open.' More like 'never should have closed,' laughed Michael Gurska.

At least, this is how these college students feel about the Dunkin' in Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.

Since December, the coffee shop had been closed, now it's reopened, and these guys say they're thrilled about it.

"Excitement, pure joy," Nico Pidro said.

"Yeah, honestly couldn't have felt any better about Dunkin' being back open," agreed Gurska.

"That's exciting," added Devon Schell. "As it gets nicer, we go for a lot of walks, so it's gonna be nice to go to just walk here instead of go all the way to the Dunkin' a million miles away from here."

These gentlemen play hockey at Wilkes University and say visiting this Dunkin' was always part of their training routine. They made do without for a few months but are happy things are 'back to normal in a sense.

"I just got an iced coffee with a little almond milk in there. Try stay pretty healthy. We're going into beach season right now," explained Schell.

"Yeah, no, I got I got my munchkins here, and you know what they say, 'Dunkin' Donuts is America's backbone," joked Gurska.

For that reason and many more, these students are thankful on this sunny afternoon in Wilkes-Barre.

"Yeah, they tried to make an effort, and they got a couple of good workers in there and looks, looks like it's gonna go, hopefully, stay open this time," added Schell.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the location's franchisee, and we're still waiting to hear back regarding details that led to the closure and now reopening.