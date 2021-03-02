Duncan's Refuge: More than just a shelter

A new homeless shelter for men struggling with substance abuse has opened in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub shows us how it will make an impact.

This week in Wilkes-Barre, Vickie Elder-Garufy opened a men's homeless shelter on Water Street called Duncan's Refuge, named after her grandfather who struggled with addiction and homelessness in the 1970s.

"It was a family secret, so it wasn't until 1990 that he was able to get some support at a shelter. He was at a mission center, and he became sober. So for a period of time, he was also homeless, so I wanted to name it after him, just to honor his struggle," Elder-Garufy said.

Elder-Garufy hopes the shelter, which works in partnership with the New Roots Recovery Support Center, will give the same kind of support her grandfather received to others in the greater Wilkes-Barre area.

"The need was great in this area for such a program. We're not just a shelter; we're actually a program that looks at skill-building, and also with that main recovery focus to maintain sobriety if someone comes to us and they're with addiction."

The shelter is located behind the New Roots Recovery Support Center on Water Street, and guests say they're grateful for the shelter and the service provided there.

"My experience here is excellent, like it's wonderful," said Jarrod Schmidt. "They got me hooked up with an Indeed account and start looking for some jobs, and to better my life so that I can get out there, have an opportunity to have some housing, back out on my feet."

"Just having the opportunity to have people there for support, like, another family. But, you know, it's better than being out in the streets and doing what you're doing," Austin Badger said.

And they are thankful, especially in conditions like these, to have a place to call home because the alternative is not easy.