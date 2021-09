Police in Luzerne County want to find whoever left the mess by the road early Thursday.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the illegal dumpers that left a mess in Luzerne County.

Officers in Hanover Township believe the illegal dumping happened early Thursday morning.

A large pile of wood debris, tarps, and a desk were all dumped along the side of Pine Hill Road.

Contact Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254 if you have any information.