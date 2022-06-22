DUI memorial makes stop in Luzerne County

The state's mobile DUI memorial was in town Wednesday. With the Fourth of July holiday coming up, officials are warning against driving under the influence.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Etched into the walls of the Pennsylvania Mobile DUI Memorial are the names of hundreds of Pennsylvanians killed by drunk or impaired drivers.

"These are the lives that are forever changed by drivers in a split-second decision made under the influence of a mind-altering substance," said Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce.

The mobile DUI memorial is making its way across Pennsylvania, with a stop at the Luzerne County Courthouse, showing drivers the consequences of their decisions.

"The irreversible consequences could be a fatality, and that is something that can't be reversed. That is someone's father, mother, brother, sister, son, or daughter, Joe Swortz, Luzerne County's DUI coordinator.

For Joe Lyons and his family from Forty Fort, this moment is spent remembering his parents.

He tells us that in October of 2019, his parents went for a drive but never made it home. They were hit head-on by a drunk driver. Now his family plans to add their names Joe and Gloria to the memorial.

"I'm glad they have something like this to remember the innocent victims. And I am glad these kinds of ceremonies and memorials bring awareness," said Lyons.

The Luzerne County district attorney's office says that since the start of this year, 93 people have been arrested on DUI-related charges. Officers are already looking ahead to the Fourth of July weekend.

"The police force is well trained. They have the manpower to do what they have to do to make sure we address driving under the influence in the city of Wilkes-Barre," said Mayor George Brown.

If you have a loved one who was killed in a DUI-related crash and would like to pay tribute to them, you can find more information here.