KINGSTON, Pa. — There was a show of appreciation for a fire department in Luzerne County.

Dan Drury donated duffle bags to the Kingston-Forty Fort Fire Department.

He says the bags were just sitting in his basement and thought firefighters could use them.

Drury, who uses a wheelchair, says the firefighters have helped him out from time to time and he just wanted to thank them.