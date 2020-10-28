Dropping off your mail-in ballot in person in Luzerne County

It's a bit of a different scene at the Luzerne County Elections Bureau, now that early in-person voting has ended.
There is not a line wrapped around the building, but there is still a steady flow of voters. This time dropping off their mail-in ballots.
"It's very important. It's history we're making here. I got the mail-in ballot. But I felt more secure bringing it down here physically," said Susan Wallace of Wilkes-Barre.
The drop box is located right inside the lobby at the county's Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
State officials recommend delivering your mail-in ballot in person if you can now that it is less than a week until Election Day.
"Mailed it took and it took over a week for me to get it. I figured if I have to send it back it's now getting a little too close for comfort that it would get here before a week," said Margaret Knapich of Forty Fort.
Folks dropping off their ballots in the box all had the same thing to say. Just how easy it is.
"Oh, extremely thankful. I wasn't sure where it was but used my GPS, here people were here to guide me. It's good."
"Walk right in and put it in the box, 1, 2, 3 easy peasy."
The lobby where the box is located will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every weekday until next Tuesday and this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You'll want to make sure your ballot is signed and in the secrecy envelope for your vote to count.