Dropping off your mail-in ballot in person in Luzerne County

With less than a week until Election Day, voters are dropping off their ballots in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

It's a bit of a different scene at the Luzerne County Elections Bureau, now that early in-person voting has ended.



There is not a line wrapped around the building, but there is still a steady flow of voters. This time dropping off their mail-in ballots.

"It's very important. It's history we're making here. I got the mail-in ballot. But I felt more secure bringing it down here physically," said Susan Wallace of Wilkes-Barre.

The drop box is located right inside the lobby at the county's Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.



State officials recommend delivering your mail-in ballot in person if you can now that it is less than a week until Election Day.

"Mailed it took and it took over a week for me to get it. I figured if I have to send it back it's now getting a little too close for comfort that it would get here before a week," said Margaret Knapich of Forty Fort.

Folks dropping off their ballots in the box all had the same thing to say. Just how easy it is.

"Oh, extremely thankful. I wasn't sure where it was but used my GPS, here people were here to guide me. It's good."

"Walk right in and put it in the box, 1, 2, 3 easy peasy."