Driver nabbed after multi-county chase

A driver led police from several agencies on a pursuit Saturday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County man was arrested after a chase spanning several counties over the weekend.

It started in Ashley around 9 p.m. Saturday when an officer noticed a man tailgating his patrol car and other vehicles. Officials say Steven Murphy of Mountain Top refused to stop.

Police say Murphy struck several patrol cars before the chase ended in Tobyhanna Township in Monroe County.

Murphy faces reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and related charges.