Driver nabbed after Luzerne County police pursuit

The chase started in Wilkes-Barre and stretched across a number of communities in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing several charges after a police chase through Luzerne County.

Police say the chase started early Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre, where officers spotted a stolen vehicle.

As police approached the driver who had stopped for gas, he got in the vehicle and took off.

According to police, the chase continued through several counties before the driver, Bernard McDonald, was stopped and taken into custody.