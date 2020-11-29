Driver leads police on chase in Wilkes-Barre

A juvenile led officers on a chase early Sunday morning.

Police in Wilkes-Barre say a juvenile led them on a chase early Sunday morning that resulted in a crash.

Officers noticed someone driving erratically around 3:00am along Pennsylvania Avenue in the city.

They tried to pull the car over but the driver kept going, leading police on a chase down South Main Street.

The chase ended when the driver hit a utility pole at the intersection of South Main and Blackman Street.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash.

Officers believe the car was stolen.

The juvenile will be charged with fleeing and eluding.