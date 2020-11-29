Driver leads police on chase in Wilkes-Barre

Police in Wilkes-Barre say a juvenile led them on a chase early Sunday morning that resulted in a crash.
Officers noticed someone driving erratically around 3:00am along Pennsylvania Avenue in the city.
They tried to pull the car over but the driver kept going, leading police on a chase down South Main Street.
The chase ended when the driver hit a utility pole at the intersection of South Main and Blackman Street.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash.
Officers believe the car was stolen.
The juvenile will be charged with fleeing and eluding.
Police have not said who stole the car here in Wilkes-Barre.