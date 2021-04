A driver was killed, and a passenger was hurt after a crash Thursday afternoon in Luzerne County.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pick up wrecked on Interstate 81 north just after the Nuangola exit (exit 159) in Hanover Township around 4 Thursday afternoon

State police say 26-year-old Zachary Kollar lost control of the truck and it crashed into a concrete barrier then flipped.

The man from Ashley died at the scene.

A passenger was taken to the hospital.