Driver involved in I-80 crash last week dies

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that closed a section of Interstate 80 in Luzerne County for hours last week was deadly.

The Luzerne County coroner said Wednesday that Sonia Rodriguez, 56, of Lock Haven, died from her injuries in the crash.

Rodriguez was in the SUV that collided with two other tractor-trailers last Thursday night.

Police said one of those trucks carrying hazardous waste lost control and overturned, spilling the material all over the road. The other two vehicles then hit it.

Rodriguez was flown to the hospital after that crash.