The woman died Sunday after the crash in Luzerne County Friday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman has died from injuries in a crash on Interstate 80 last week.

Katherine Robinson, 59, from Williamsport, died Sunday at a hospital in the Lehigh Valley, according to the coroner.

Robinson was taken to the hospital after the crash on I-80 in Butler Township Friday morning.

Investigators said Robinson's vehicle struck a truck on the highway.

There is no word from state police on what led to the wreck.