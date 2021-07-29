Driver charged in deadly Hazleton hit and run

Police have charged Gabriel Hernandez-Mendez in the death of Hector Padilla, 15. The teen died last month after he was struck by a pickup while riding his bike.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man has turned himself in to face charges for a deadly hit and run last month in Hazleton.

Police have charged Gabriel Hernandez-Mendez, 38, of Hazleton, in the death of Hector Padilla, 15, also of Hazleton.

Police say Mendez was driving a white pickup truck that struck Padilla as he was riding a bike on South Poplar Street on June 12.

Police used several security camera videos of the area and talked to witnesses to identify the vehicle.