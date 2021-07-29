Driver charged in deadly Hazleton hit and run

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man has turned himself in to face charges for a deadly hit and run last month in Hazleton.
Police have charged Gabriel Hernandez-Mendez, 38, of Hazleton, in the death of Hector Padilla, 15, also of Hazleton.
Police say Mendez was driving a white pickup truck that struck Padilla as he was riding a bike on South Poplar Street on June 12.
Police used several security camera videos of the area and talked to witnesses to identify the vehicle.
Mendez turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged with accidents involving death or injury and failing to stop to render aid.