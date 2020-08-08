x
Drive-up book sale to benefit library

Pre-packed bundles of books were sold to cars as they drove by.

PLAINS, Pa. — The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library held a drive-up book sale Saturday in Luzerne County.

The fundraiser was held at the Saints Peter and Paul Parish parking lot in Plains.

The surprise pre-packed bundles were available for 5 or 10 dollars.

100 percent of the proceeds benefit the library in Wilkes-Barre.

"We've seen people who were here 2 weeks ago. One lady said shes back because she only has 2 books left from the last bag. She was our 1st customer this morning," said Irene Martin.

Organizers say they sold about 300 bags of books at the fundraiser in Plains.