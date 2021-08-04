Drive-thru job fair in Luzerne County

The pandemic has brought us a lot of firsts, including many drive-thru events, but imagine going through a drive-thru and landing a job afterward.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Navient is a national company that services and collects federal and private student loans. At its location in Hanover Township, it tried something new to fill some job openings.

"In the pandemic, we have been trying to think out of the box for our hiring, and so we had the idea of doing a drive-thru interview process which is what you're seeing here today," explained Lisa Stashik, a site leader for Navient.

Interviewees meeting with hiring managers while they sat inside their own vehicles was in a sense comforting, but also out of the ordinary.

"Honestly, it was definitely a new experience. And it was a pleasant one," said Christopher Grohol.

"Interviews have gotten weird in the past year, between job interviews or phone call interviews, you don't always know what's going on," Angel Martin said. "Definitely a better option than on Zoom call or a phone call."

Leaders at Navient tell Newswatch 16 these openings here are not because of layoffs during the pandemic, but because the company is expanding.