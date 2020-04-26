Drive-thru food distribution

Over 100 volunteers come together to feed those in need.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Communities are banding together now more than ever to make sure no one they know goes hungry.

A food distribution near Pittston on Saturday was no exception.

More than 100 volunteers came together to give away groceries and essentials to hundreds of people in need.

Organizers say cars were lined up almost an hour in advance, waiting for the drive-through distribution at Revolution Ice Centre.

"We all have seen our friends or neighbors going through all that COVID-19 has brought upon us. Our hope is by coming together and working together, we can do a little bit to help our neighbors and communities," said one of the event organizers, Gene Talerico.