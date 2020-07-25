Drive-thru book sale

Osterhout Free Library holds their annual event, drive-thru style.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Every year a library in Luzerne County hosts a big book sale.

With the pandemic, The friends of the Osterhout Free Library decided they couldn't have lots of people gathered together under a tent.

But they had all these books, so they decided to bag them up and sell them to people by drive-thru at Saint Peter and Paul Church in Plains.

"Many of them have thanked us for doing it in the first place. Some people come by, they don't even buy a book they just make a donation twice so far today," said Irene Martin.

The book sale for the Osterhout would normally bring in more than 30 thousand dollars.

If they sell out today, the drive-thru sale would only bring in 3 thousand.