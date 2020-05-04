Drive-through flowers offered in Luzerne County

Since Van Hoekelen Greenhouses couldn't open up their garden center this holiday season due to COVID-19, they found a safe alternative to make sure everyone could get their arrangements drive-through style.

"I've actually had people waiting here when I get here in the morning," said Tracy Hartranft of Van Hoekelen Greenhouses. "We get here early to start unloading our trucks and everybody is happy that they can still get their plants and their easter flowers in their houses."