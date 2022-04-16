The event took place at the Pittston Fire Station from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

PITTSTON, Pa. — If you were outside on Saturday you might have noticed the weather wasn't very good for an Easter egg hunt, but those in Pittston were determined to have some Easter fun anyway.

The city hosted a drive-through Easter egg event at the Pittston Fire Station Saturday afternoon.

Organizers are happy to have the return of events like this after many cancellations in the pandemic.

"This is the year of sort of getting back to events. We would have loved to have been up the little league but you know, we're doing it here, but the reaction has been very positive," said Michael Lombardo, Mayor of Pittston.

Along with the eggs and other treats, kids also got to meet a very busy Easter bunny.