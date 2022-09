Brentton Vandyke has been charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, and related charges.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash in Luzerne County is now facing DUI and homicide charges.

Rosemary Gowat, 93, of Plymouth, died from injuries in the crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville in November of 2021.

Brentton Vandyke, 19, of Kingston, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, and related charges.

Police say Vandyke tested positive for marijuana and was also speeding at the time of the crash.