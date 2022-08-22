Dragon Boat Race returns to Luzerne County

This is the first time the races have been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A long-standing tradition came racing back along the Susquehanna River this weekend in Luzerne County.

It was the return of the Dragon Boat Races.

The Riverfront Parks Committee organizes the races, which launch from Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16 was there as the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins staff, with tux cheering them on, took on the Wilkes-Barre Business Association.

Tux and the Penguins staff claimed victory.

"It's really fun I mean, it's a great team-building event. At Wilkes, I'm the Adventure Education Coordinator, so we do a lot of team building, so it's been a good experience to have people from all avenues of Wilkes come together and spend a day on the river," said Jill Price, Wilkes University Events Coordinator.

The Dragon Boat Races were put on hold amid the pandemic. This is the first time they've been held since 2019 in Luzerne County.