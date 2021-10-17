Drag storytime held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was a different spin on the traditional storytime in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
QueerNEPA hosted their first-ever Drag Story Time at Kirby Park.
Families were invited to come by in costumes to read and sing along with some local performers.
Organizers say they hope to promote a safe, affirming, and inclusive space for everyone.
"It is okay to be who you want to be, and you don't necessarily have to fit into a box. And we want the youth to understand growing up that it's okay to be different, and it's okay to express yourself the way you want to express yourself. And what better way to do that than to dress up in fancy shiny clothes and read fun books?" said Justice Twist-Valentine of Wilkes-Barre.
Afterward, kids were able to do some crafts, and everyone got treat bags to take home.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.