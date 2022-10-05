Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for Senate, visits Luzerne County

The celebrity Republican candidate met with customers at D's Diner in Plains Township on Tuesday.

PLAINS, Pa. — For the second time this campaign season, Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by D's Diner in Plains Township, taking time to meet with the customers here.

"He just wanted to know what our thoughts were on the economy, just the way things are going in the country, maybe where some things could be changed," said Barry Humphrey from the Back Mountain, who came in for breakfast.

"I love the diners with people because it can give you a little biopsy of the community, what's really going down in here. In Luzerne County in general, one of the biggest issues is inflation," said Oz.

Oz says for his fix for inflation, he'd turn to energy.

"Gas prices are the highest they've been in their generation; electrical prices are going up as well. But everything goes up; farmers can't afford what they're doing because they use all different kinds of energy. We're not making fertilizer in America. There's lots of things that energy is important to that we're looking the other way on and that a lot of this is because of a false narrative," added Oz.

Some people Oz met with said they're tired of seeing all the political ads on TV.

"I watch TV sometimes, I get sick, and I have to shut it down," said Bill Mitchell of Plains Township.

"I've listed $35 million in negative ads against me which is a shocking amount of money that has been against the candidate," said Oz. "President Trump warned me, he's endorsed me. But he warned me that there'll be negative ads from establishment insiders who didn't want me in Washington to speak for the people of Pennsylvania."

Oz is one of several candidates running for the Republican nomination for Senate facing six others.