DUPONT, Pa. — It was potato pancakes and other goodies that brought folks to wait in line in Luzerne County on Sunday at the 47th Annual Holy Mother of Sorrows Dozynki Harvest Festival in Dupont.

The fundraiser for the church featured a Polish food bake sale, raffle, and games, as well as live Polka music.

Dozynki means to cut down or reap, thus relating to harvest. The wreath is a symbol of Dozynki, the harvest bounty, and God's blessing.