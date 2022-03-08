COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies.

According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff from any significant COVID outbreaks.

The VA released a statement saying in part, "While outings are not currently being held, the residents have daily access to an outdoor courtyard with therapeutic musical lawn ornaments, gardening activities, swings, and benches."