Dozens in Wilkes-Barre show support for Ukraine

Nearly one hundred people came out to show support for Ukraine Sunday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre. The gesture of solidarity meant a lot to Ukrainians in the area.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The American flag and the Ukrainian flag were held together in solidarity as dozens came to support a rally for Ukraine on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday hosted by members of the Russian-Ukrainian Baptist Church in the city.

"It is the first song we sang about Ukraine and it was about peace. Lord, please bring us peace to Ukraine," said Maria Shmakov, Plains.

"Now we pray for Ukraine and we asked American people we asked American government please if it's possible, close the space in Ukrainian, please," said Ivan Doboni, Plains.

"Well, he wants to support people who live in the Ukraine. We wants to help him anyway we can. We pray for him and he wants to stop this war," said Victor Svintozelsky, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they still have family in Ukraine.

"I decided to have this to give them like we support them we think about them and they're dear to our heart my family thank you god we live near border Poland and Slovakia so they are okay but there's a lot of refugees and they're helping them so as of right now they are okay," said Shmakov.

Refugees are in many of these people's prayers.

"Even if they go back there is no place to live because they destroy the like six, seven-story high rise buildings and destroyed there's no power no water, no source of living," said Vitaliy Kosto, Edwardsville.

Attendees hope that passers-by will see a stand of solidarity like this and be moved to do something, anything they can.

"Every age who can pray for Ukraine is big for us. Lots of people who live in the Wilkes-Barre Kingston support, financing we send the money to the Ukraine we send food we send clothes so we try to show people we here and what your support we can win," said Svintozelsky.