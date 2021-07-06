Downtown Discoveries Scavenger Hunt coming to Wilkes-Barre

The free, family-oriented activity runs June 12 - July 24 in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Signs will soon be seen all over Wilkes-Barre's downtown for a scavenger hunt for families visiting the city.

"Downtown Discoveries is a free summer program that goes from June 12 to July 24," explained Medina Saeed with the Diamond City Partnership. "It's basically a scavenger hunt that goes throughout downtown Wilkes-Barre where families can stop at different businesses, see different historical artifacts throughout the downtown, and pick up some free prizes."

Everything's laid out on a paper passport that people can print out online starting June 12 or pick up at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA or the Osterhout Library on South Franklin Street.

"I have children, and when they were younger, I was always looking for things to do with them in the summer, they can come down any time for two months they can spend half a day, you know, one day come down a few weeks later, and it's free," said Susan Magnotta with the Diamond City Partnership.

The Diamond City Partnership is hoping this will introduce people to new things downtown. Whether it's art or a new place to eat.

"Things like the petroglyphs on the square, these are just things that people may not have known were in the downtown, we want to highlight different things like our arts and culture district, and again the history of downtown," said Saeed.

"We need to introduce people to the downtown that haven't been here in years, and we have a whole international dining district that is amazing," said Magnotta. "We're lucky to have it. We want people to see it while they're down here and maybe come back for dinner."