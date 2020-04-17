Donations needed: Blood drive in Wilkes-Barre today

Health officials are putting out the call for blood donations, and there's a chance to give.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — As more people stay home, health experts say the need for blood is growing and want people to know it is still safe to give blood.

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Toyota SportsPlex on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre today, Friday, April 17.

It goes from noon until 6 p.m.

Because of the coronavirus, the Red Cross is taking extra safety precautions.

Donors must pre-register before going to the blood drive. You can register online at this link or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Officials say strict social distancing rules will be in place, they will do temperature checks before people enter the Toyota SportsPlex, and donors are asked to wear masks during their appointments.