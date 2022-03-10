Donation drive for hurricane victims

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — AMP Global Strategies in Shavertown is collecting items for those struggling after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast last week.
The company is asking for donations of bottled water and non-perishable food items.
"So as the power's starting to come on, something they can eat right out of the can. Something that maybe if they have a microwave or access to a microwave, they can just heat it up and eat it. Cooking right now is difficult; the power is out," said Brenda Pugh, owner of AMP Global Strategies.
If you'd like to contribute, you can bring donations to the Luzerne County Fairgrounds near Dallas Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
