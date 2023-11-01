Domestic flights resume at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport after computer outage

While the outage may not have had that big of an effect in our area, it caused massive problems across the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVOCA, Pa. — The Federal Aviation Administration says U.S. flights are back in the air after a computer outage Wednesday morning.

Newswatch 16 found at least two flights at the Wilkes-barre Scranton International Airport impacted by that outage.

One passenger came from Bloomsburg for a 6 a.m. flight.

After waiting at the gate for more than three hours, Linda Goodwin decided to cut her losses and change her flight to Saturday.

"We got up at three o'clock this morning. And we left the house somewhere close to four. And then, of course, we get here, and we think everything's cool, and we get the tickets, check the bag, and then they say, 'Nope, we're not going anywhere for a while. The FAA has got us grounded,'" Goodwin said.

And while the outage may not have had that big of an effect in our area, it caused massive problems across the country.