Dog tracked down and found safe after 48-hour search

Officials say the pet jumped out of a car window and took off in Luzerne County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A dog is home with its owners after escaping from the family's car at a convenience store last week in Luzerne County.

Volunteers spent two days tracking down the Yorkie named Lady in the Dupont area.

The family says Lady was scared and chasing her only forced her down into the area of Mill Creek and into underground tunnels.

After nearly 48 hours, Lady was captured near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Pittston Township and was reunited with her family.

"It's wonderful. It's the best feeling in the world. They love her dearly, her sons do, and her daughters do so it was a great thing to get their family member back home," says Tracey Morgan-Chopick of Luzerne County Pet Recovery Services.