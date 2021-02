A neighbor who saw the flames broke into the Foster Township home and let the dog out.

FREELAND, Pa. — A dog is missing after a fire at a double-block home in Luzerne County and its owners are asking for help finding it.

The fire started at the place on Washington Street in Foster Township just after 5 p.m.

The family that lives there was not home at the time of the fire.

A neighbor saw smoke, broke in, and let their dog Stumpy out.

Anyone who sees Stumpy is asked to call Jared at 570-436-1848.