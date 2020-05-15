Dog found dead in trash bags in Luzerne County

State Police say it looks like the animal may have suffered from blunt force trauma near the head.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating an animal cruelty case in Luzerne County.

According to officials, a dog with light brown fur, appearing to be a Pit Bull Terrier or possibly a mix, was found dead and wrapped in two trash bags, a blanket, and an air mattress.

The deceased animal was found in an area near the intersection of Hayes Street and East 13th Street in Hazle Township on April 28, 2020.

State Police believe the dog may have been dropped off by a vehicle on February 28th between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

