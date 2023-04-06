x
Luzerne County

Dog dumped in Luzerne County, police investigating

Officers found the dog near the power station on Route 92.

HARDING, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are investigating what they believe to be an intentionally abandoned dog.

Photos from the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department show a male Akita that the chief says he believes was intentionally abandoned.

Officers found the dog near the power station on Route 92 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their outdoor video cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Area Regional Police at (570) 655-7790.

