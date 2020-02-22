Dodgeball tournament held at school in Luzerne County

DURYEA, Pa. — Teams of students and adults gathered for a dodgeball tournament Friday night in Luzerne County.
The tournament held at Holy Rosary School in Duryea is a fundraiser for the school.
Holy Rosary hoped to raise $10,000 for a new science lab and sound system at the school in Luzerne County.
