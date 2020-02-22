x
Dodgeball tournament held at school in Luzerne County

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Holy Rosary School in Duryea.
DURYEA, Pa. — Teams of students and adults gathered for a dodgeball tournament Friday night in Luzerne County.

The tournament held at Holy Rosary School in Duryea is a fundraiser for the school.

Holy Rosary hoped to raise $10,000 for a new science lab and sound system at the school in Luzerne County.