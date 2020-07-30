Division Street detour has come to an end

After almost ten years, drivers and pedestrians can now use the Division Street bridge that splits Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After nearly a decade, the "bridge closed" signs are being removed from Division Street.

It's the street that divides Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township and the bridge that connects it to Carey Avenue is finally open after being closed since the flood of 2011.

"This was a thoroughfare where people tried to get out to get to safety, we have that thoroughfare opened again. We now have a place that people can come through," explained Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

It took years for the municipalities to secure funding for the bridge, but at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, they said working together to get grant money from the county made it possible.

"This is a cohesive, cooperative municipal project that was done," said Samuel Guesto, a Hanover Township supervisor.

The opening of the bridge was celebrated by first responders from both Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Township crossing the bridge simultaneously, before letting traffic through.

Drivers tell Newswatch 16 they are excited this project is finally complete, but on a hot day like this, it's walkers who seem to be the most thankful.

"Because I usually have to go all the way around or come here and go all the way around and it's hot, it's hot outside so I just want to get where I'm going fast," explained Wilkes-Barre resident Brandon Koelling. "So now I can get right there to the store if I need to and I can go right down to the plasma center if I need to, and I can get to my appointment that way instead of having to go all the way around."

"I think this is fantastic because I live on Lee Park Avenue. I go to plasma, I go to Dollar Store and it takes me five minutes instead of walking all the way around," said Darlene York of Hanover Township.