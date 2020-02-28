Division Street Bridge Work

There is an end in sight for an almost 10-year-long traffic detour in one part of Luzerne County.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Carlos Garcia of Wilkes-Barre says walking to the store on a day like today is tough.

"It's freezing out here. It's a lot harder coming around this way, plus this wind is hitting you in the face without a ski mask," explained Garcia.

About six years ago, there would have been the Division Street bridge to cut his walk in half, but it's been gone since part of it collapsed in the summer of 2014.

"It would be a lot easier. A lot much easier. Because we could just cross over there and make the quick left. Instead of walking all the way down that way it's like a quarter of a mile just to get here," said Garcia.

The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic in 2011, and then foot traffic three years later. Officials with Hanover Township say work began to rebuild the bridge in November thanks to grant money from Luzerne County. The project will cost $1.16 million.

"It's been down for a long time, it's a minor inconvenience, but yeah, it would definitely be nice just to go straight instead of going around the block down the corner up this way, yeah, it'd be alright," said Jeff Martin of Pittston.

People who Newswatch 16 spoke with say the completion of this bridge would not only help with traffic congestion and help those who have to walk to get places, but it could also be a boost for nearby business.

"For groceries, it's a pretty far distance and so is Sav-A-Lot. So it would be a lot easier to get to the pizzeria and especially Philly's Phinest. You got to try the Philly's Phinest they good," added Garcia.

"I mean it's going to get you down here easier you know? Get in and out of the store easier too because if you got to go down and around it's a little inconvenient to get around it yeah," said Martin.